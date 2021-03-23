Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $361,000 Stock Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CCNE opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $409.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.