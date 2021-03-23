Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $378,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $699.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

