Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $384,000 in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Chinook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,336,000.

KDNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $805.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

