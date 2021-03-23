Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBBN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 114.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

