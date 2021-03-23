Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 32,800 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

NYSE RYAM opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $598.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 3.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.