Allstate Corp Has $484,000 Holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp owned 0.05% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,661,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,536,000 after buying an additional 599,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 248,966 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,737,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after buying an additional 173,203 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 662,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 111,248 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.20. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57).

Third Point Reinsurance Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

