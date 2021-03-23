Allstate Corp Lowers Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

