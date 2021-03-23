Allstate Corp Raises Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $128,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,428 shares of company stock worth $2,161,671. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

