Allstate Corp Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

