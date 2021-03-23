Allstate Corp Sells 688 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allstate Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,110.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,812.00 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,173.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

