Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

