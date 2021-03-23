Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Trading Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 70,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Specifically, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $511.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth $116,000.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

