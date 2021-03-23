American International Group Inc. Has $11.89 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,037 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 501.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Aflac by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

NYSE AFL opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

