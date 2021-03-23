American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of United Therapeutics worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 48,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

UTHR stock opened at $168.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.72. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $181.14.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.