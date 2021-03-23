American International Group Inc. Sells 1,891 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Royal Gold by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Royal Gold by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 147,436 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.83.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.