American International Group Inc. Sells 1,913 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.17, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

