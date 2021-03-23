American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $97.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 46.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

