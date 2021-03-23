Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

