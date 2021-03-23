Analysts Set HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) PT at €78.91

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.91 ($92.84).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

HFG stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €63.30 ($74.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is €67.17 and its 200-day moving average is €55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €19.54 ($22.99) and a 1 year high of €77.90 ($91.65).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

