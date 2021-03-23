Analyzing Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Autoliv has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Autoliv and Strattec Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 2 10 5 0 2.18 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autoliv presently has a consensus price target of $86.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.94%. Given Autoliv’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autoliv and Strattec Security’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.55 billion 0.92 $461.50 million $5.72 15.71 Strattec Security $385.30 million 0.43 -$7.61 million ($0.91) -46.86

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security. Strattec Security is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 2.16% 11.87% 3.40% Strattec Security -0.21% 0.53% 0.34%

Summary

Autoliv beats Strattec Security on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

