Analyzing Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Epoxy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for XpresSpa Group and Epoxy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A

XpresSpa Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.73%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Epoxy.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Epoxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64% Epoxy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Epoxy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.94 -$21.22 million N/A N/A Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Epoxy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Volatility & Risk

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epoxy has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats Epoxy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of January 20, 2021, it provided its services through 45 locations in 23 airports worldwide. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under the XpresCheck brand. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

