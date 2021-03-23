AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANAB. Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of ANAB opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $610.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

