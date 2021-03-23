Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Independent Bank worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.