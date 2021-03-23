Ancora Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Psychemedics worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Psychemedics Co. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

