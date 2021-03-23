Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 508.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBNK stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $257.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. Equities analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

