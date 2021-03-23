Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,540 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,177 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

CARR opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

