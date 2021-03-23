Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 6,240 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -591.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

