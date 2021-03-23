Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is ING Groep NV’s 7th Largest Position

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,566 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.3% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Apple were worth $103,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

