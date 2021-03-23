Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,741 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 186.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

