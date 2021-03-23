Applied Therapeutics’ (APLT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $34,693.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,400.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $725,646. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

