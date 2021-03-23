Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Apyx Medical worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

APYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $372.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

