ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €30.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.50 ($28.82).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

