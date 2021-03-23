Arionum Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $175,129.95 and $58.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,937.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.74 or 0.03095753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.11 or 0.00340583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.00957334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00405746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.00403020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.00255185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00022444 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

