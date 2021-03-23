Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

