Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

APAM stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

