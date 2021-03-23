Ashford Capital Management Inc. Invests $645,000 in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of CMD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,492. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

