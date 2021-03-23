Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti increased their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

