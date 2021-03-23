Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.89% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

