AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.09

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.15. AutoWeb shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 275,239 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.30.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

