AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.06.

Shares of AVB opened at $185.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $195.46. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 41.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.