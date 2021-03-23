Aviat Networks Stock to Split on Thursday, April 8th (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 8th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 7th.

AVNW stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $367.39 million, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 2.08. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

