Avidity Partners Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Avidity Partners Management LP decreased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,172 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,841,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $7,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,194,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,081,959. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. 462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

