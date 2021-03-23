B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

