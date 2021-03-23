Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $635,000 Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

