Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NeoGenomics by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,697.77 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.