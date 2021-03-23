Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

