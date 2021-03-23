Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771,842 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,992,000 after purchasing an additional 383,938 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 299,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

NYSE:TRI opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.