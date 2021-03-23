Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Endava by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Endava in the third quarter worth $490,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the third quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the third quarter worth $15,575,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

DAVA opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 288.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

