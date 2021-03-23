Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.22. 59,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,594,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.30. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $374.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $59,407,889.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,438,848.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,583,602 shares of company stock worth $635,144,311 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

