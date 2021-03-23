Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7,552.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYY traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.49. 62,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,040. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.97. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $100.73.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

